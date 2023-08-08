Avinash Sachdev Had Dinner With Falaq Naazz And Her Family Post Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eviction

Avinash Sachdev, who bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house last week, shared a special bond with fellow contestant Falaq Naazz inside the house. Their special connection was evident on the show, with Avinash openly expressing his feelings for Falaq. The latest developments suggest that their special relationship has taken an exciting step forward, as Avinash gave fans an insight into his reunion with Falaq Naazz.

Avinash spoke candidly about their meet-up, stating, “Yes, I met Falaq yesterday. In fact, Jad and I both were invited for dinner at her place. We met yesterday and had dinner with her extended family."

Reflecting on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, Avinash, renowned for his role in Choti Bahu, expressed contentment. He embraced his experiences and growth within the show, showcasing resilience and authenticity throughout.

Earlier, in a conversation with News18, Falaq Naazz candidly discussed her connection with Avinash Sachdev. She highlighted that their bond was genuinely strong, devoid of any romantic undertones that could be misconstrued. Their care and affection for one another were evident, and the authenticity of their relationship resonated with the audience. Falaq emphasized that had their connection has been insincere, it would have been apparent. When Avinash proposed to her, she requested time which he understood. Falaq expressed her need for personal time, considering her ongoing responsibilities towards her family.

Avinash and Falaq Naazz forged a strong connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Their mutual fondness was evident as they openly acknowledged their liking for each other on the show, even expressing their curiosity about how their relationship might develop in the outside world.

Speaking of Avinash’s journey inside the house, the TV actor’s stay in the house proved to be quite eventful. During the early weeks, he faced substantial criticism from Salman Khan for his lack of participation in the show. However, his demeanour took a turn when prompted by wild card contestant Elvish Yadav, leading him to become more active. This newfound engagement led to multiple heated arguments between the two contestants.

This week contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were eliminated from the house just before the eagerly awaited grand finale. While the remaining contestants left are Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar.