Avinash Sachdev On His Relationship With Rubina Dilaik: ‘Everything Comes With Expiry Date’

Avinash Sachdev, known for his roles in acclaimed shows like Choti Bahu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and Qubool Hai, was recently part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although, the actor was a strong contender, he was evicted from the house due to low votes alongside fellow contestant Jad Hadid. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Avinash candidly discussed his complex relationship with actress and former BB winner Rubina Dilaik. Reflecting on their past, he shared, “Bacche the hum, 22 saal ka tha main, aur woh toh mere se bhi choti thi shayad, 2 saal choti thi mujhse, 20 saal ki woh. (We were young, I was 22 and she might have been even younger than me, perhaps two years younger, she was 20."

He further elaborated, “It was such a beautiful time, such a lovely age. When you look back now, the intention of the relationship from that time would feel different. You come to understand the difference between childhood love and love in the present and there’s a major difference. It was a naive age, both of us new to the industry, a new heroine opposite me and I was a hero opposite the heroine."

Accepting the reality, Avinash Sachdev mentioned, “Theek hai, toh isme cheeze ho jaati hai, bohot beautiful daur tha woh aur woh bilkul ek happy zone mein raha jab tak rehna tha aur yeh koi life insurance ki policy nahi hai ki, ‘Jeevan ke sath bhi, jeevan ke baad bhi,’ everything comes with an expiry date. So I take it in that way, uski expiry date ho gayi, ho gayi and it lasted jab tak usko rehna tha and it was beautiful. (Alright, things happen. It was a very beautiful phase and it stayed in a happy zone as long as it needed to. However, this is not a life insurance policy, everything comes with an expiry date, so I take it in that way. Its expiry date came and went, and it lasted as long as it was meant to. And it was beautiful)."

Following his separation from Rubina, Avinash tied the knot with his co-actor from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Shalmalee Desai, in 2015. However, they divorced in 2017. In 2019, he began a relationship with Palak Purswani, leading to their engagement, which eventually ended in a breakup.

While Avinash was in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, his friendship with Falaq Naaz grew, though the two have dismissed dating rumours.