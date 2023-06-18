Avinash Sachdev Says He Never Planned to Join Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I Am Not a Reality Show Guy' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT is finally starting today and fans will finally meet the contestants. While Falaq Naaz was the first contestant to be announced, it was also revealed that television actor Avinash Sachdev will be participating in the show. Ahead of his entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he spoke with News18 exclusively and he opened up about about his strategy in the house. Read more below:

What motivated you to participate in Bigg Boss?

It was not actually planned. This year also I was not sure I will go ahead with the show. Then somehow, I came to the conclusion that why should I say no? So, let’s start by saying yes and if it falls into place then it supposes to be my destiny.

Are there any specific strategies you have in mind to tackle situations inside the house?

No, I don’t have any kind of strategy and I am not going inside with prefix mind ki main aisa khelunga ya waise khelunga (I will play like this or that). And I am not a reality show guy. I have never been to a reality show except for Nach Baliye. And Nach Baliye ka concept bahot hi alag hai Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla aur Roadies se (And Nach Baliey concept is very different from Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla and Roadies). I have not watched a lot of reality shows either. You can call me a newbie. I am going with an clean slate and iss game ki kahani main andar jake hi likhunga (I will write the story of this game from inside).

What are your strengths and weaknesses that will affect your journey in the house?

I don’t think I have any weaknesses because I have never thought about myself like this. Agar main aapne aap ko weak ginta toh akela ladka Baroda se aake Mumbai shift nai ho pata at the age of 18. Itna bada step le sakta hu toh Bigg Boss mein jaane ke liye main apne aap ko weak ek dum nai bolunga (I am taking such a big step of entering the Bigg Boss house then I won’t count myself as weak). Ghar ke concept ko dekhte hu main apni weakness dekhu toh mere pass khone ko kuch nai hai, mere pass koi daar nai hai (Seeing the concept of show and then see my weakness, I can only say that I have nothing to loose and I am not scared).

Are you open to alliances or would you prefer to play an individual game?

If I make an alliance inside the house that will support my game then it is yes but I am not going to play under someone’s shadow. If I am having equal support with the alliance then it is okay but if someone is trying to dominate me then I don’t need any alliance.