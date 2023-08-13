Avinash Sachdev Wants Pooja Bhatt To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2; Says ‘She Has The Potential’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most popular reality shows. Well, it has been entertaining the audience a lot and also ruling the TRP chart. Recently, during double elimination Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got eliminated from the show. And when now the show is coming to an end, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Avinash revealed whom he wants to win the show.

When asked whom he thinks has the potential to win the show, the actor replied, “Pooja Bhatt.’ The former actress has been grabbing headlines for her performance. Even Mahesh Bhatt also praised her when he visited Pooja in the house. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be gracing the finale of Salman Khan hosted reality show. Both Twitter and Instagram have been bombarded with speculations that the Pathaan duo SRK and Deepika Padukone have been approached to appear for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, which will be taking place on Monday, August 12. Not only that, SRK and Deepika will also be interacting with the top five contestants Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, who are fighting for the coveted winner’s trophy.

Recently, Avinash and Falaq Naazz celebrated Friendship Day in a grand style which was also joined by Jad Hadid. The celebration, captured on video, provides a glimpse into the camaraderie that has blossomed amidst the chaos of the Bigg Boss house. The video kicks off with the trio of Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid, surrounded by Falaq’s family and friends. The friendship day celebrations include a cake-cutting moment, where Falaq, Avinash, Jad Hadid, and her brother Sheezan Khan come together. The video showcases snippets of Falaq’s cherished moments with her loved ones, capturing her radiant smiles and playful poses with her brother and friends.

The remaining participants: Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar.