HOT! Avneet Kaur Sizzles In Purple Bikini As She Takes A Dip In Pool, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Avneet Kaur often shares bold photos and videos on her Instagram handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Avneet who has starred in numerous television serials and dance reality shows from a young age has grown up to be a stunning diva. The actress recently shared a breathtaking video of herself embracing her ‘inner mermaid’.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Embracing my inner mermaid and spreading the magic. #MermaidVibes. #TheLittleMermaid.” In the video, Avneet can be seen gracefully flaunting her curves as she took a dip inside a pool. She also gave out a flying kiss and wore a radiating smile.

Avneet Kaur started her career at a very young age. At the age of 8, she appeared in a dance reality show. She was a part of Zee TV’s dance show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Further, Avneet went on to pursue acting and made her debut in 2012 in a serial titled, Meri Maa.

On the work front, Avneet will next be seen in the Hindi-language romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru. The film also stars Bollywood biggie Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Leysan Karimova, and Bondip Sarma to list a few. Helmed by Kangana Ranaut, Tiku Weds Sheru will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime very soon.

The film had earlier become the talk of the town due to the 27-year age gap between its lead performers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kaur. The 20-year-old opined that this is an existing talk about male performers romancing female actors half their age.

She had previously shared with Hindustan Times, “I don’t see the age gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana ma’am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her.”