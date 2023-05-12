Ayesha Singh Gave Around '100 Auditions' Before Getting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin | Exclusive

Ayesha Singh has become a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress plays the role of Sai in the show and her on-screen energy is widely loved by all. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayesha talked about the love she has been getting because of GHKKPM and revealed if acting was her first career choice. She also talked about playing the role of a mother at the age of 26 and answered if she was hesitant about the same. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:

‘I Could Not Tell My Parents That I Wanted To Be An Actor’

Asked if acting was her first career option, Ayesha revealed that she always wanted to do something related to entertainment but had no idea about how to enter the industry. Therefore, she pursued law before ‘convincing’ her parents to let her join an acting school.

“My elder brother wanted to study animation. He was told, ‘there is no career’ and ‘do it later’. That is the parents’ smart move. I saw that and I could not just go and say that I want to be an actor. Then I pursued law. By the time, I was ending my law course, I told them, ‘there is an acting school next to my college, I will not miss classes. I just want to go and try. I will manage.’ My father agreed. He should not have done that (laughs)," Ayesha told us.

Ayesha Singh ‘Easily’ Gave 100 Auditions Before GHKKPM

During the interaction, Ayesha mentioned that since she is from Agra, there weren’t many opportunities available when she decided to become an actor. Asked if she was demotivated from pursuing acting as a career, the actress explained, “It is not like somebody intentionally tries to demotivate you. Mostly they are concerned. If my uncle, aunt or cousins are saying something, it is out of their concern. ‘Oh! You are making a switch. Now what?’, ‘It has been a year, where are you heading?’ These are all just concerns. They have seen us growing up. I understand that worry and it is valid too. At one point, even I was worried regarding the switch (from law to acting)."

The actress then revealed that she gave a ‘lot many’ auditions, ‘easily around 50 or 100’ before she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

‘Never Expected Love I Am Getting As Sai’

Talking about the love she has been getting from the audience, Ayesha shared that it makes her feel nervous. She explained that it has added a sense of responsibility to her.

“It definitely makes you nervous because you take it as a responsibility. Every day you are doing this job but then, it should be done with the same intensity, love and responsibility as you did it for the first time. You should be able to communicate your scene and story to the audience. People should like it. They must be entertained. This sense of responsibility makes you feel nervous but otherwise, it is lovely," she said.

“The love that the character is getting and the love that I get because of the same, I never expected it," the actress added.

Ayesha Singh On Playing a Mother At Such a Young Age

It is often said that actors generally hesitate from playing older roles on-screen. However, at the age of 26, Ayesha Singh plays a mother in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Asked if she was hesitant about the same after the show took a leap recently, Ayesha shared, “No. Never. I have nieces and nephews. I like kids. I have an experience of living with them. I only wanted to justify my character. I would rather be hesitant if I do not know how to play a mother on-screen."

The young actress further cited Anupam Kher’s example and said, “During the film, Saaransh (1984), Anupam Kher sir was very young. Even then, he played the role of a father and a grandfather too in that movie. It was a film. You get time to understand the process, to understand the emotion. While working for TV, I cannot do that. However, since I have nieces and nephews, I know how to love kids. It is very friendly. I wasn’t hesitant (for playing the role of a mother) because I think I can justify it. As an artist, it is very important to keep exploring and learning."