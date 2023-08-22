Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik, Sayli Salunkhe Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics

Actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati as the first episode of their show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si went on air on Monday. This auspicious endeavour saw Mohit Malik, Sayli Salunkhe, producer Rajan Shahi, and the entire show’s crew visit the Siddhivinayak temple to invoke blessings for their new venture. Taking to their Instagram handles, Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe shared glimpses of their temple visit. The duo shared a video featuring themselves along with the show’s producer Rajan Shahi, and the entire cast. In the video, they can be seen seeking blessings for the success of their newly launched daily soap. Accompanying the video, the lead stars also penned a message which read, “Bappa bless us all as we embark on this new beautiful journey (with a red heart emoticon) Baatein Kuch Ankahee si. Tonight 9 pm Star Plus."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, a wave of best wishes poured in from fans, friends, and other celebrities for the team of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Maine 1st episode dekha hai abhi Hotstar par, bahut hi acha lga (I saw the first episode on Hotstar, it was very good), congratulations all the team."

Another commented, “All the best sir… I will definitely watch your show big fan of yours."

“Crews and team what a lovely performance of your character role guys, soo beautifully you did it, the episode was fantastic, love it, all the best for a new journey," an Instagram user wrote.

Mohit Malik also shared pictures from his temple visit on his Instagram Stories.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sayli opened up about her involvement with the show. She recounted, “I had given this audition 2 months back and I was not sure whether I would get this show or not. Sir had only told me to give my best. I was very nervous and I wanted this show as it was a huge opportunity for me. After mock shoots, I was very hopeful, and when I got to know that I was locked in for this character and show I was overwhelmed and shocked. I was waiting to work with Rajan sir and I am so happy to be a part of it. I am nervous too as I want to give my best to the character.”

The actress further expressed that she is really looking forward to the show, but is also a bit worried. The team has put in a lot of effort, and she hopes people really like it and support us. The show will have many different feelings, like love, excitement, and funny moments.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si unveils a fresh narrative centred around two individuals in their 30s and 40s, delving into their interconnected journey toward realizing their aspirations. This narrative further explores the intriguing question of whether love can flourish beyond a certain age. Crafted under the production of Rajan Shahi, the show features the talented Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik as the protagonists. Sayli takes on the role of Vandana Karmarkar, while Mohit embodies the character of Kunal Malhotra. The cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also includes Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain, and more. The daily soap debuted on August 21 and is scheduled for daily broadcasts at 9 pm on Star Plus.