Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si New Promo: Mohit Malik Set To Make A Striking Comeback As Kunal

Mohit Malik is all geared up for an impressive comeback on television with Star Plus’s upcoming fictional show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show has been the talk of the town ever since the makers released its first promo, and now the anticipation has reached its peak with the launch of the second promo featuring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in lead roles. And that’s not all! The makers have also revealed the premiere date and the time slot of the show.

Star Plus recently posted a new promo on social media, giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming show. The short video begins with Sayli Salunkhe’s character, Vandana, melodiously singing, while Mohit Malik’s character, Kunal awakens with a sense of wonder, searching for the source of the enchanting voice from his balcony. Filled with curiosity, he hurriedly approaches Vandana, questioning why she stopped singing. Vandana playfully responds, expressing her expectation that he, like any other neighbor, would criticize the noise. What follows is a delightful conversation between the two characters, brimming with chemistry. In the next scene, Vandana is shown recording a song in a studio, with Kunal and his recording team present.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Jahaan Vandana ki har baat dil se nikalti hai, wahin Kunal har faislaa dimaag se leta hai! Lekin kya aise mein Kunal ka asli chehra aayega Vandana ke saamne? Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si from 8th August at 9 PM on Star Plus and anytime on Disney+ Hotstar."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Mohit Malik revealed his excitement about playing the role of Kunal in the show. He shared that the character instantly intrigued him, and after hearing the initial narration, he was certain that he wanted to be a part of this project, despite having prior commitments to web projects and a film scheduled for the following year. Mohit expressed that Kunal is a unique and captivating character, unlike any he has portrayed before, and he was drawn to the character’s development and the engaging storyline.

The show tells a fresh tale of two people in their 30s and 40s, and how their lives become connected as they chase their dreams. It explores the possibility of love even at an older age. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this unique pairing on screen.

The show is produced by the renowned Rajan Shahi, known for his exceptional work on popular ongoing shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.