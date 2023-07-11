Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Promo Out: Mohit Malik And Sayli Salunkhe’s Story Proves Love Has No Age

Star Plus is gearing up to entertain its audience once again with another captivating show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In the lead are actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, who are joining hands for the first time in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show. What makes the show more interesting is its theme which is centered on the possibility of love beyond a certain age. The story revolves around two individuals in their 30s and 40s and whether falling in love is possible past a certain age.

To tease its audience, the channel even released a promo on its official Instagram handle. The short video opens with Vandana (Played by Sayli Salunkhe) celebrating her 35th birthday with her family. Her family keeps pursuing her to get married “before it’s too late”. But Vandana seems to be a firm believer in waiting for the right person. Just when she thinks about it, Kunal (Played by Mohit Malik) enters the scene. Though their first encounter is not a happy one, it hints at a story that will unfold into a memorable one.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Vandana apna 35th birthday celebrate kar rahi hai. Lekin kya use jiss gaadi ka intezaar hai wo use mil paayegi? Dekhiye nayi aur dilchasp kahani, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, jald hi, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.” Watch it here:

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, who is known for working on ongoing popular shows such as Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Bollywood Hungama, recently, quoted a source close to the production as saying, “Rajan Shahi is always known to bring out content that has been loved and binge-watched by the audience. This is his first attempt at something like this—a matured story on life and love. Rajan Shahi and StarPlus have always come up with quality content and have been a source of quality content in the past with shows like Anupama and YRKKH.”

Apart from Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain and in key roles. As per reports, the show is expected to launch next month in a primetime slot. However, an official confirmation about the date and time is awaited.