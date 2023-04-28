Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar To Reunite For Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? Here’s The Truth

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, one of the popular Indian TV series, is all set to return with a new season, much to the delight of its ardent fans. The makers of the show are reportedly planning to reunite lead stars of the second season – Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar – again for the new season. The chemistry between the two actors was one of the significant reasons why Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 became a fan favourite. And now, after reports have stated that they might work together again in the third season, the audience is jumping in joy.

According to a report by ETimes, the shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will begin soon and the show might go on-air after a month. “The shoot for the new season will commence soon, and it will hit the tube sometime next month. The current cast of Niti (Taylor), Ranndeep (Rai), Pooja Banerjee, and Leenesh Mattoo won’t be a part of the new season. The makers have worked the ongoing storyline in a way that their tracks will wrap up naturally," a source close to the development informed the publication.

In December 2022, Nakuul announced his decision to leave the show after being a part of it for a year and a half. He explained that he felt he had nothing more to contribute to the storyline and expressed sadness at leaving behind the beloved character of Ram Kapoor. “The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram,” he said in an interview.

Similarly, when asked about her departure from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha stated that she had reservations about portraying a mother to a 5-year-old and ultimately decided to move on and pursue other projects when the leap was discussed. “I would not say I’m quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience, and I enjoyed it thoroughly," Disha told ETimes.

The first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered in 2011, with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead stars. It was an instant hit. After a gap of a few years, the second season was launched in 2021, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya. They have earlier worked together in 2014’s show Pyaar Ka Dard Ha Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here