Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai Actress Shruti Rawat 6-Year-Long Marriage Ended With Nikhil Agawane

Shruti Rawat, the renowned actress known for her role in Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, has officially ended her six-and-a-half-year marriage with Nikhil Agawane, an event organizer. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2016, finalized their divorce on July 31, as announced by Shruti herself on her Instagram handle. Shruti Rawat and Nikhil Agawane had been living separately for some time before going public with their divorce news.

In an interview with ETimes, Shruti Rawat opened up on her decision to part ways with her husband. She said, “We experienced clashes of opinion and different perspectives towards life, which led us to fall out of love eventually. However, we have parted ways amicably and remain good friends. Our priority now is providing the best co-parenting for our daughter."

In January of this year, Shruti Rawat faced a tough and contemplative process while filing for divorce, especially because their daughter was involved in the equation. “It was indeed a difficult choice. However, I believe that if two individuals are not compatible and happy together, it is better to part ways. Why force something that isn’t working? Staying in a loveless marriage or with someone who no longer brings happiness can be suffocating for both partners. It’s unfair to our daughter as well. Instead of having one broken family, providing two happy homes for her is a better option. We are now individually content, and I feel a sense of freedom," the actress told ETimes.

Despite the end of her marriage, Shruti Rawat remained optimistic about love and relationships. She expressed that though she is currently single, the actress cherishes the idea of companionship and marriage. It’s perfectly fine to “make mistakes, learn from them, pursue her dreams, and prioritize her career" above all else. Shruti Rawat is open to love and excited about her future. In fact, she hopes that Nikhil, too, finds a girl who is more compatible and settles down again.

Shruti Rawat addressed her followers on Instagram and penned a note, stating that she made the difficult decision of parting ways with her husband after careful consideration. She also emphasized that despite the breakup, her ten-year friendship with her ex-husband remains unchanged.

This revelation has undoubtedly left fans in shock, as they have closely followed Shruti’s journey in the entertainment industry. As the actress moves forward on her new path, her well-wishers hope for her happiness and success in both her personal and professional life. While the actress shared the update with her fans, the details about custody arrangements for their daughter, Sia, have not been disclosed yet.

On the work front, Shruti Rawat was last seen in the Mishkat Varma-led show Anandibaa Aur Emily. The actress who rose to fame for her roles in shows like Chintu Chinky Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, RK Laxman Ki Duniya, and Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal, is currently looking to make a comeback. She took a break from work to spend more time with her daughter, but now, with her daughter adjusting well to her schedule, she plans to get back to work soon.