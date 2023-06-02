Barsatein Promo: Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Promise New Love Story Of The Season

Popular TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s new show Barsatein is the talk of the town currently. For all those who were eager to know how the story unfolds, the wait is finally over. The makers dropped the much-awaited promo for the Ekta Kapoor-produced series on the Internet. The romantic monsoon backdrop and the poles apart characters of the duo have increased the excitement among fans. In the short teaser, Kushal, dressed in a greyish-blue suit, is spotted strolling around the streets in the rain. Onlookers seem mesmerised by his charm. On the other hand, Shivangi is seen in a simple yet gorgeous ethnic look. She patiently waits under her umbrella and looks for a cab. But the two cross paths as Kushal sneaks into the car, she had stopped for herself. The actress is in a state of shock as a result of what just occurred and tries to question him. However, the actor dodges it and leaves her angry on the road.

Take a look at the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Fans seem quite impressed with the promo and are excited to witness Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry on screen for the first time. As soon as the clip was released on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with best wishes and praises for the actors. A fan wrote, “Promo is amazing! So excited to see her onscreen with her gorgeous looks. Best wishes to you, Shivi and the whole team of Barsatein." Some were excited to see their favourite stars back on television. One user said, “So excited to see our ITV queen back." Another wrote, “Wow, Kushal and Shivangi, nice pair."

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will play Aradhana, and Kushal Tandon will be seen as Reyansh in the forthcoming romantic drama. According to India Forums, the show’s premiere on Sony TV is likely set for June 19. As per a report by Flimibeats, the time slot for Barsatein has not been finalised yet. But it might air at 10 p.m. This will mark producer Ekta Kapoor’s second project with the channel. She is currently working on the fan favourite - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Shivangi Joshi, best known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is going to capture audiences once more following her stunning performances in Bekaboo and Balika Vadhu 2.

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon, who is known for his performances in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, will return to television after a six-year absence.