Bebika Dhurve's Bhagya Lakshmi Co-Star Akash Choudhary Reacts To Her Fights In Bigg Boss OTT 2

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town and garnered much attention due to the heated fights among its contestants. In the recent episodes, the equation between Bebika Dhurve and other contestants, especially Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan got affected after the captaincy task this week. Bebika accused Jad of insulting her and accusing other housemates of supporting his wrongdoings. The tiff reached a point where Jad expressed his desire to leave the show. In the latest episode, Bebika Dhurve’s Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Akash Choudhary reacted to her arguments and behaviour on the show.

A report by Zoom quoted Akash Choudhary as saying, “I find the concept of pseudo-feminism or fake feminism on reality shows perplexing. It’s disheartening to witness how, in the name of feminism, women can freely make derogatory remarks. However, when men respond, they are immediately labelled with derogatory terms like ‘kharab parvarish’ (bad upbringing) and ‘na-mard’ (impotent). Women can refer to men using words like ‘Janani’ (emasculated) and ‘adha mard’ (half man), but if men say anything in return, they are accused of body shaming, slut shaming, or even being labelled as molesters."

The actor noted that it is surprising that a girl can abuse and be physically violent towards a guy, but when the man retaliates, the same woman claims that she feels “unsafe". He added that they behave like they have not come across such behaviour from men before. He concluded, “I completely condemn this double standard. Respect should be based on an individual’s character, not their age or gender. It’s as simple as that."

The row over fake feminism comes after the fight between Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid erupted during the captaincy task, where participants had to dethrone Jiya Shankar. While Bebika and others were targeting Jiya, Jad motivated her to stay put in her place, while he was very frustrated with the other contestants. Bebika claimed that in his anger, Jad looked at her, spat, and also hurled insults. Later, as she was assigned kitchen duties, she refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek Malhan, who defended him. The fight escalated, leaving Jad feeling cornered and expressing his desire to leave the show. All eyes are now on the weekend episode to see who gets evicted.