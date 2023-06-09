Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Vidisha Srivastava Goes Bold With Maternity Shoot, Here's How Netizens Reacted

Vidisha Srivastava or most popularly known as Anita Bhabhi owing to her role in the much-loved sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is just a month away from embracing motherhood. As such, her maternity photoshoot has gone viral and is making the waves on the internet. Some netizens slammed her for it, others praised her decision.

In a post shared by Viral Bhayani, it showcased Vidisha flaunting her baby bump in two different outfits, one in a red color and the other one in white. She also struck poses with her hubby Sayak Paul who complimented his wife in an oversized white shirt. The two were all smiles for the pictures and Vidisha looked radiant as ever.

As for the comment section, it was a mixed bag of reactions. One of them wrote, “Congratulations!!" Another one commented, “I just hate this type of maternity shoot!" Someone else said, “Congratulations! You made our childhood!" A fan stated, “This is so beautiful! Congratulations!!" A netizen wrote, “Congratulations but what’s the point of such photoshoots?’

Speaking about her photoshoot with ETimes, Vidisha shared,

“I have always been bold with my sartorial choices and loved and accepted my body the way it is. I wanted to do a photo shoot that would remind me of the way I looked during mypregnancy. I wanted to capture a bold and unapologetic me during my pregnancy. This photo shoot was about accepting and respecting the new me. I wanted to keep it real and full of love.”

“God’s plans are the best. My husband has been my strongest support and will move from Ranchi to Mumbai after my delivery. However, I didn’t know how to break the news to my producers, as I got pregnant 10 months after joining the show. To my surprise, the producer congratulated me. I was certain about being able to manage the shoot, as Saumya Tandon (the original Anita bhabhi) also shot for the show through her pregnancy," the actress concluded.