Bharti Singh Gifts Cycle To Fan's Kid, Says 'Apne Haq Se Maanga Hai'

Comedian and actress Bharti Singh has carved her own place in the film and television industries. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Laksh on April 3 last year. The couple has nicknamed him Golla. The couple shares glimpses of their family and little Golla through daily vlogs on their YouTube Channel, LOL: The Life of Limbachiyaas.

In a vlog, Bharti Singh shared a heartwarming gesture where she decided to gift one of the cycles she received as a generous present from television actor Shagun Pandey to one of her fans. The popular comedian expressed her gratitude for Shagun, who had sent a large package that contained two cycles for her son Golla. However, Bharti and Haarsh decided to give away one cycle to a child who truly needed it instead of keeping both for Golla. Initially, they believed the gift was from an unknown source, but later they discovered that it was Shagun Pandey who sent it.

In another vlog, Bharti shared that she decided to gift one of the cycles to a fan who had reached out to her through the mail, requesting the cycle. She expressed her excitement for her fans, whom she considers part of her extended family. She further went on to say that a kid just like Golla will now play with the cycle.

She conveyed, “Aapne haq se maanga hai aur hum wohi haq se bhejenge cycle (You have asked for the cycle as a part of your family, and we will send the cycle with due respect only)." Watch the full vlog here:

Later in the video, Golla seems to have a mischievous streak, as he always refuses to call Bharti Singh Mumma. In the vlog, she tried to make him say mumma, but he cleverly ignored her and carried on with his playful activities.

Bharti Singh is widely recognised for her outstanding comedic performances in popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She has also displayed her talents on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she delighted her fans with a cameo appearance in the Karan Johar-directed film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.