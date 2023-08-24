Bharti Singh Reveals Her Fee Reduced Post-Pandemic: '1 Lakh Leti Thi, Aab 50 Hazaar Le Rahi Hu'

Bharti Singh needs so introduction. She is a popular comedian and host who has been a part of several television shows. However, in one of her recent vlogs, Bharti revealed that her fee has been reduced post-pandemic. She shared that it is not right for an artist to be underpaid.

“No artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho ho payega. (If you do not pay me at least 25% of what I used to charge, I won’t work)," she said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

“If you ask me to give 26 days in a month to a show, and I am not even being paid well for it, I would prefer to take a step back because main bhi apne bacche ko 12 hours ghar par chhod kar aaungi, so I need to be paid for my work. (I will leave my child at home for 12 hours)," the comedian added.

Bharti Singh further hinted that she used to charge Rs 1 lakh per show before the coronavirus-induced pandemic. However, she claimed, that now her remuneration has been reduced by 50 per cent. “I don’t say things like, ‘Main 1 lac leti thi, par ab 50 hazaar le rahi hu toh 6 ki jagah 3 jokes hi maarungi. (I’m taking 50,000 instead of 1 lac does not mean that I will crack 3 jokes instead of 6) Once I go on the stage, I don’t even remember for how long I’ve been asked to perform or how much I’ve been paid. Live shows mein mujhe rokna padta hai because I’m not someone who follows the script. So, I never ever complain about overtime also,” she said.

Bharti Singh has hosted several shows including Khatra Khatra Khatra, India’s Got Talent and Hunarbaaz among others. She was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights Live. Bharti was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wherein she made a special appearance with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.