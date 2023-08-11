Bharti Singh Reveals Why Jasmin Bhasin Did Not Win Bigg Boss 14

Bharti Singh and actor Jasmin Bhasin share a strong and beautiful bond of friendship that has been capturing the hearts of fans across the nation. The duo’s camaraderie was evident during Jasmin’s stint on the immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where she often mentioned her close connection with Bharti. In a recent YouTube video shared by Bharti Singh, the comedian shed light on why she believes Jasmin did not emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14.

Just a week ago, Bharti Singh uploaded a daily vlog on her YouTube channel, showcasing a visit from her close friend Jasmin Bhasin. When Jasmin arrived at Bharti’s residence, the latter happened to be out shopping with Laksh (Golla), but she swiftly hurried back home to extend a warm welcome to her dear friend.

In her vlog, Bharti expressed her admiration for Jasmin, saying, “Jasmin is so good, she waited outside my house for 15-20 mins or maybe even half an hour just because she promises me she will visit, but I went to Lokhandvala."

Jasmin playfully corrected Bharti, stating, “I didn’t wait for 15-20 mins, I only had to wait for 8 minutes."

Reacting to Jasmin’s clarification, Bharti added, “If someone else had been in her place, they wouldn’t have told the real-time. She is so innocent, that’s why she didn’t win Bigg Boss. If you had done that, you would have been the winner.”

Amidst the laughter, Jasmin then asks Gola to call her ‘Bua,’ and he says it. Bharti followed up with a light-hearted comment, “I should feel ashamed, Golla says papa, bua, Santosh, everything but doesn’t call me Mumma.”

The friendship between Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin dates back to their meeting on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where both joined forces to conquer their fears. The camaraderie they built during the show has only grown stronger with time, resulting in their often-seen hangouts and shared adventures.

Workwise, Bharti Singh has been delighting audiences with her appearances on Bigg Boss OTT 2, showcasing her signature humor and wit. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin’s journey post-Bigg Boss 14 has seen her flourish in the world of music videos, continuing to captivate her fans with her undeniable talent and charisma.