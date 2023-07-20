Bhavika Sharma Says She 'Relates' To Savi's Character In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a hit among its viewers ever since its inception in 2020. The plot and characters of the daily soap have captivated audiences, and recently, as the show took a time leap, the new storyline has managed to keep them hooked. The makers roped in new faces to take the show forward. Previously, the daily soap revolved around the complex love story of Virat and Sai, played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. Now, the focus has shifted to their daughter, Savi. Madam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma has taken on the role and is shining on-screen.

While the audience is gradually getting to know the character of Savi in the show, Bhavika Sharma elaborated on her role and how she resonates with it. “Savi is a strong girl who loves her dreams, which is above marriage, Savi has taken a stand for her dream of becoming an IAS officer," said Bhavika, as reported by Pinkvilla. The actress added that Savi’s grandmother has been her support system, and has encouraged her to achieve her aspirations. But the plot twist is yet to come, and viewers will have to wait to see if Savi gets Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) support in her journey towards her dreams.

Further, Bhavika Sharma said, “I relate to Savi’s character, particularly the way she is passionate about her dreams. She never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion."

As per the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi dreams of becoming an IAS officer but is compelled to marry under the pressure of her family. The latest promo shows that taking her grandmother’s advice, she finally chose to flee to pursue her ambitions. She travels all the way to the Bhosale Institute to meet Ishaan and request admission. But he is not pleased with her decision to leave her home in order to pursue her goals and thinks of her as selfish. However, she is adamant about changing his decision and getting admitted to her dream college.

Apart from Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh also plays the lead in the current track. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 8 p.m.