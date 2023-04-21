Bhaweeka Chaudhary Performs Dangerous Stunt On Wheelchair In New BTS Video From Maitree Sets; Watch

Indian television serials are known to be high on drama. Every producer aims to add an interesting storyline that would keep the audience hooked to their screens. The makers of the popular serial ‘Maitree’ also planned some stunt-backed scenes for an episode. Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who plays the role of Nandini in the show, shared a behind-the-scenes clip where she is being assisted to perform a stunt in a wheelchair.

In the clip, Bhaweeka is seen in a wheelchair that is placed on the top of a staircase on the set. The wheelchair is secured with a rope that is pulled by the technicians. Bhaweeka acts all scared as she slides down the narrow stairs as per the description of the scene. The wheelchair comes to a halt once she is at the bottom. Bhaweeka soon signals to the makers that she is fine and seems quite happy about completing the scene. The actress looks pretty in a pink salwar suit.

Bhaweeka Chaudhary shared the clip on her Instagram handle with the caption, “It’s my life." Her fans were quick to praise her for pulling off the stunt. One fan wrote, “That is so scary. It must have been so difficult for you. Hats off to all the hard work and dedication that you put in just to entertain the audience."

Meanwhile, the show Maitree premiered in February this year. It is produced by Sunshine Productions and stars Shrenu Parekh, Namish Teneja, along with Bhaweeka in the lead roles. The storyline is about the tale of love and friendship between Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). Since their childhood, the two best friends have been inseparable. They are certain that nothing will separate them and that they would be best friends even after marriage. However, destiny has other plans for them.

Bhaweeka Chaushary is best known for her role in the television series Baalveer Returns. She has also been part of shows like Swaran Ghar on Colours TV.

