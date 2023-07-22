Bigg Boss 11's Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra Break-Up, Urges Fans Not To 'Speculate Things'

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra were surely a couple made for each other inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. If one could jog their memory, the two of them had also set the house on fire with their sizzling chemistry by getting cosy with one another. Thus, for their fans, they were a perfect couple, especially after both Puneesh and Bandgee went public with their relationship on national television. But to their dismay, the couple have apparently broken up now as evident from Bandgee Kallra’s latest post.

On Saturday, Bandgee took to her Instagram handle to issue a statement announcing the break-up. Her post read, “Hi guys. Puneesh and I have parted ways after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and don’t speculate things. Regards Bandgee Kallra."

Take a look:

Back in 2018, Bandgee had spent some time with Puneesh’s parents at his Gurgaon residence. Puneesh had shared with Hindustan Times, “She has become really close to my father [Shriniwas Sharma] and grandmother [Janki Devi Sharma]. Both of them are really fond of her.

I think such outings help your relationship grow. Bandgi is a brave girl, ready to face challenges, and is not scared about anything. That’s what I love the most about her.”

Bandgee had added, “when I got to know Puneesh’s family better, I became comfortable. Uncle (Puneesh’s father) is really funny, and is like a father to me. Also, since I came out of the house before Puneesh, I used to chat with aunty (Puneesh’s mother) over phone, and she used to ask me about Puneesh. And I think his dadi loves me more than him now.”

The former couple were also posed with a question related to their plans for marriage. Bandgee had answered,"Our fans would want us to get married tomorrow. But there’s time still. It has been just six months that Bigg Boss got over, and we are still finding ourselves. [To] those who thought that our relationship was fake, we should give some time to find out that it isn’t.”

The questions around their marriage had again surfaced during a 2021 interview with Times Of India. Puneesh had explained, “Everyone claimed that our relationship was just for the reality show. We got out of the house four years ago and are still together. Hum ek doosre ke saath utne hi khush hain jaise show mein the. Utna hi hamaara relationship fresh hai jitna chaar saal pehle tha. We love each other and love being together. She is my best friend and has been a catalyst in my success. She is intelligent, smart, and caring. Aisi ladki kahaan milegi?”

He had also added, “Both of us want to focus on our careers at the moment. I have just got my first film without any connections in the industry. I would like to be settled in my career first and give myself a couple of years. When I have the right person in my life, marriage can wait. If we like each other, what’s the rush?”