Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Remembers Old Friend Sidharth Shukla: 'Nobody Can Take His Place'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship inside the house was a mix of ups and downs. Initially, they began as friends but had conflicts as time went on. However, they ended up as the final two participants competing for the trophy, and Sidharth was declared the show’s winner. Now, during a recent concert, Asim Riaz remembered his old friend and confidently stated that both he and Sidharth Shukla hold unshakeable positions in the hearts of their fans.

Speaking to the audience, rapper Asim Riaz said, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place."

Asim Riaz paid a touching tribute to his friend and fellow contestant, the late Sidharth Shukla, through a heartfelt video shared a few months ago. The video shows cherished moments in the Bigg Boss house, evoking nostalgia among fans.

Accompanied by the emotional song Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the video showcased the bond that had formed between them. Sharing the clip, Asim wrote, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey, and I saw Sidharth after watching his bb clip he came and gave me a hug. I still can’t believe this, See you on the other side SiD."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

The bond between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla became a highlight of the show, connecting deeply with viewers. Their friendship was a mix of love, friendship, disagreements, and unwavering support. Audiences were enthralled by their chemistry, and their journey inside the house remains etched in the collective memory of Bigg Boss fans.

Asim Riaz gained recognition after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He quickly made a name for himself in the music world by releasing popular songs like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and more. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla whose journey began with the iconic television show Balika Vadhu in 2012, evolved into a household name through various projects. His success in Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 propelled him to unprecedented heights. On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away, causing grief among his fans and throughout the industry.

Workwise, Asim Riaz is gearing up for his upcoming film Mera Javai N.R.I alongside Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Ajay Dixit, the film is in its pre-production stage. He was last seen in director Mudassar Khan’s Altamash Faridi: Sharabi music video opposite Malvika Raaj.