Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shalin Bhanot Celebrates His 19 Years in TV Industry

Shalin Bhanot who charmed audiences as Ranav in the popular TV show Bekaaboo alongside Eisha Singh has completed 19 years in the entertainment industry. The actor’s fans erupted in celebration, flooding social media platforms with the trending hashtag #19yearsofShalinBhanot. Fans on Twitter poured their love for Shalin while reminiscing about his impactful roles. One user wrote, “No one is like him in this whole world," while another commented, “He always looks Devine in white." A devoted fan writes, “King with King Khan!," “Ranav Raichand will forever be the most iconic male on TV," gushes another user. Yet another fan wrote, “This man has my whole heart."

Shalin Bhanot first caught the limelight as a contestant on the reality show Roadies, eventually making his mark with an array of hit TV shows that showed his versatile acting skills. His unforgettable stint in Bigg Boss 16 catapulted him into the hearts of the masses. The actor’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Eisha Singh in Bekaaboo was loved by viewers, propelling the show to the top of the TRP charts. The hashtag RaBel, representing their characters Ranav and Isabel, had viewers hooked on their journey.

Bekaboo was taken off the air last month. The show revolved around the love story between Eisha, who portrayed the role of a fairy, and Shaleen who played a demon. The two fall in love despite their contrasting nature. Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam, Karan Jotwani, and Shubhaavi Choksey also appeared in the early episodes, setting the stage for the intriguing storyline to unfold.

Shalin Bhanot has also left a lasting impression through iconic shows like Ayushmaan, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvaddhu, and memorable appearances on Nach Baliye.

As the actor continues to impress viewers with his exceptional performances, his 19-year milestone serves as a celebratory moment, not only for him but for his ardent supporters who eagerly anticipate his future endeavours.

Shalin Bhanot is gearing up for the big screen with exciting projects. He’ll be in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama Metro…In Dino, alongside a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more. The film delves into the narratives of bittersweet relationships within a contemporary backdrop, unravelling various aspects, shades, and emotions of love.

He will be also seen in Ashima Chibber’s comedy-drama KTina alongside Disha Patani and Vijay Raaz.