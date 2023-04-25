Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare Recreate Andaz Apna Apna Magic In New Reel; Watch

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare or popularly known by the moniker Shibdu struck up an unlikely friendship on Bigg Boss 16. Abdu, a singer and entrepreneur, and Shiv, a reality show star and an aspiring actor, come from vastly different backgrounds but have bonded over their shared love of fun on Salman Khan’s show. They were often seen sharing jokes and laughter. Their friendship has been a source of support for both of them in the intense environment of the show, and fans have been touched by their genuine affection for each other. Today, the BFFs took to their Instagram and shared a cute dance routine to the song ‘Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane’ from Andaz Apna Apna.

In the video, both Abdu and Shiv even wore coordinating black and white outfits. They were greeting each other and then running around in a hallway, while also doing some dance steps together. They also engaged in a pillow fight together. The caption has a simple hashtag of Shibdu with a red heart emoticon. As soon as they shared the video, fans rushed to drop heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “this dosti’. Another wrote, “Aap dono ki Jodi mashallah.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

The film Andaz Apna Apna stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

Abdu grabbed eyeballs after he shared an inspiring post about ‘growing’ even after doctors told him he wouldn’t. He had posted a photo of himself in a car and captioned it, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!”

MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and Abdu were inseparable on the show. MC has, however, grown apart from his ‘mandali’ ever since he stepped out of the house.

