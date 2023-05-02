Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Feels 'Honoured' As He Performs With AR Rahman In Pune; Watch

Abdu Rozik rose to fame after he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistani singer recently got an opportunity to perform with singer-composer AR Rahman on stage in Pune. The event was on Sunday night and soon after, he shared on social media that he felt both honoured and privileged to perform with the music maestro.

Sharing a picture with A R Rahman and a video from the concert on his Instagram handle, Abdu wrote, “What an honor and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much. #concert #music #singer #artist #grammy #academy #oscar #india #chennai #uae #tajikistan.” In the picture, Abdu is seen wearing a black T-shirt with black pants. Rahman is also dressed in a black T-shirt and pants.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Rahman’s daughter, singer Khatija Rahman also dropped commented, “You deserve the best for your good heart Abdu. More than anything you’re just a beautiful human with a kind heart. Keep going. Everyone loves you." Rahman’s son AR Ameen also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Fans also showered love on his post and said that they are proud on him. One fan wrote, “So happy for u Abdu, u deserve everything."

Rahman’s concert was in the news after Pune police showed up at the venue and asked the performers to stop. Reports suggest that the concert had gone beyond the 10 pm deadline and hence, organisers were asked to wrap up. The Oscar winner wrote on Twitter, “Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more..Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;).”

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here