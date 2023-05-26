Bigg Boss 16 Fame Gori Nagori Allegedly Attacked By Brother-In-Law, Says 'My Life Is In Danger...'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Gori Nagori has made shocking allegations. Recently, the ‘Shakira of Rajasthan’ took to her social media, dropped a video and claimed that her brother-in-law attacked her recently along with his friends.

“Hello friends, I am your Gori. I am uploading this video about what happened to me today, on May 22nd it was my sister’s wedding. As I live in Merta city and my father and brother aren’t there. There is an elder brother-in-law of mine, Javed Hussain who said that if you come for the wedding in Kishangarh, I will make all the arrangements. So, I agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request and I did not know that this was his conspiracy to call me to Kishangarh. My team was attacked very badly by my brother-in-law and his friends," Gori said in Hindi in the video.

She further claimed that when she went to the police station to file a complaint, the cops instead took selfies with her and sent her back. “My brother and I went to file the complaint but the police did not take my complaint saying it is a house matter deal at home and the policeman troubled me for a long time, He made me wait sitting there and then took a selfie with me," the singer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official_Gori_Nagori (@real_gorinagori)

Gori further urged the Rajasthan governemnt to provide her protection and went on to say that her ‘life in in danger’. “I stay alone in the house and my mom and we are in danger with all these people. If anything happens to my life, my mom, or my team, then these people will be responsible for it, whose video I have taken my name and I will ask only this request from the people of Rajasthan to support me. I want this from the Rajasthan government to Sir Ashok Gehlot ji and Sachin Pilot ji to support me and get justice as soon as possible and punish the person whose mistake is punished. My life is in danger, please help me Rajasthan government," the Bigg Boss further said.

Gori Nagori became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss 16 this year. The show was won by MC Stan.