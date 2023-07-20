Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sreejita De Changes Name Post Marriage With Michael Blohm Pape

Actress Sreejita De recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape. The duo first had a court marriage on June 30 and then a grand Christian ceremony in Germany a day later. They are expected to have a traditional Bengali-style wedding ceremony in Goa as well this year. In the latest, the actress revealed that she changed her last name post her marriage. She will now be addressed as Sreejita De Blohm Pape.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sreejita De shared being a celebrity, changing her name was a crucial decision for her and involved a lot of discussions before her marriage. She recalled, “I thought about what name it should be after the wedding. And finally, I have decided that I will keep my old name, and along with that, I will add my husband’s surname as well. Because I am married now, I decided that it should be Sreejita De Blohm Pape." According to the actress, this name is official as of June 30, which is their legal wedding day. Sreejita added that now that all the ceremonies are over, it was time for everyone to know about her new name. The actress also made changes to her Instagram handle to make it formally known to her followers.

Sreejita mentioned that one of the most memorable moments from her wedding was when she took her husband’s surname and signed the marriage registry papers. She shared, “The special moment was when I signed my name and changed my name to his name. Like I’ve taken his name and now I have both names. When I signed my new name for the first time, I could see Michael’s eyes getting a little teary at that point." The newlywed actress stated that her husband, Michael Blohm Pape, was not aware of this decision and it came as a surprise for him at the registrar’s office.

Earlier this month, Sreejita shared a glimpse of their court marriage on her Instagram page with the caption, “The moment it became official…!" She then quoted Heller Keller and wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart." In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a blush-pink satin gown while Michael wore a complementing suit.

The couple began dating in 2019, and Michael Blohm Pape proposed to Sreejita De in Paris two years later. Michael is a business development manager, and Sreejita has been part of daily soaps like Uttaran and Nazar. She was last seen on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.