Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Elated With Miraculous Growth In Height, Says 'I Am Really Very Excited'

Abdu Rozik, who became an internet sensation after he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, is on cloud nine currently. The singer is so overwhelmed after he witnessed a miraculous growth in his height. He shared the good news with all his fans on social media. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the young star shared his excitement about the same.

Abdu, who looks like a 7 or 8-year-old child but is actually 19-year-old and was 94 cm tall, informed the entertainment portal, “Alhamdulillah, I am definitely growing. It gives me so much happiness. Doctors said I would not grow because I am diagnosed with Rickets and growth hormone Deficiency as a combination. I had less than a 0.1 chance to grow but Mashallah I am growing and this miracle has really made such a difference to my life.”

Revealing more about his height, Abdu mentioned, “By God’s grace from 94cm to 100.5cm even my shoe size from 24 to 27. I am so very grateful to my fans who always supported and prayed for me in every sphere of my life and I will always keep showering love to my fans as I always do.”

With an increase in his height, Abdu is now eligible to apply for a driving license. “I am really very excited now as I love driving and due to this unbelievable growth in my height I have become eligible in some countries to apply for a driving license. I truly do believe that with all the positive messages, love, and support I have received my prayers have been granted," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

To note, the young singer is diagnosed with rickets and growth hormone deficiency. During his stint on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, he won millions of hearts for his cuteness. He gained immense popularity. Abdu will soon be seen in Big Brother UK.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here