Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik To Open Restaurant In India Inspired By His Famous 'Burgir' Meme

Abdu Rozik became a social media sensation after his ‘burgir’ meme went viral in India. His popularity only multiplied after he participated in Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistani singer was widely loved by all and was often failed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s reality show. Abdu recently returned to India after celebrating the festival of Eid with his family. Guess what? He is now planning to launch his first-ever restaurant named ‘Burgiir’ in Mumbai.

While not many details about Abdu’s business venture are known as of now, reportedly, it will be inspired by the singer’s viral meme. Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 16 fame shared that he is excited about it. “I am opening my first ever business. I love the people and the support and love here and need everyone’s blessing to make it a success. Burgiir has been my meme now for so long in fact people instead of abdu call me burgiir and I thought what better place to start a burger restaurant in India. I’ve made the menu very interesting with even mini gold burgers and a story behind each burger so I hope everyone will love it," he said.

“Thank you my well-wishers, I am really overwhelmed with all the love and blessings poured by my fans and well-wishers and last but not the least I would like to thank Allah for pouring uncountable blessings on me," Abdu added.

Meanwhile, last month, Abdu took to his Instagram and shared that he’s ‘finally growing’. He shared a picture of himself and in the caption expressed his gratitude for his growth, despite doctors previously telling him that he had 0 percent growth hormone. He credited his growth to the love, support and prayers of his followers, saying, “Can you see a difference? Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!"