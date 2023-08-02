Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Wants To Have His 'Own House' In Mumbai

Abdu Rozik is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame after his stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistan singer has a special connection with India, especially Mumbai. In a recent interview with ETimes, Abdu expressed his love for various things the city has to offer, including cutting chai, Vada Pav, and auto rickshaw rides. He stated, “I’d love to have my own house in Mumbai someday."

Earlier, he had expressed his fascination with the country and told ETimes, “India is like my second home, and I love the country. I have set up my first business here and hope it does well. I would love to buy a house in India."

Abdu Rozik recently made his acting debut in the Hindi TV industry with the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He had secured a cameo role in the Zee TV show. Opening up about this opportunity, Abdu said in a recent interview, “I had an interesting cameo; I played a character called Abdu, a cute and harmless kidnapper. It was refreshing and a challenging experience." However, since the singer is not fluent in Hindi, he faced some obstacles during his role, which he strived to overcome with practice.

“I know language is a barrier. However, when one delivers a dialogue with the right tonality and expressions, it reaches the audience. Hindi is a very beautiful language. Although I know only a few words of Hindi. I managed my dialogues for this show with rehearsals," mentioned Abdu. Actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are cast as the leads of this show.

Abdu Rozik made his acting debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was also a popular contestant in Bigg Boss 16 but exited voluntarily in 11th place. He is known to be friends with his fellow participants, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and others.

Recently, Abdu also made a special appearance in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He also went to Cape Town to support his friend Shiv Thakare in the ongoing 13th edition of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.