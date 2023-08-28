Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain To Take Part In Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows, is now gearing up for its 17th season. Well, ahead of its announcement there are rumours that there will be surprise twists in the show which will surely captivate viewers once again. Reports suggest that the upcoming season will bring back ex-contestants and partners which will add more drama to the show. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss attracts a massive fan. In the light of that, as per sources, it is now being said that Ankita Lokhande along with Vicky (Vikas) Jain will be entering the controversial house.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. Last year, the actress also completed 13 years in the industry. The actress has just two films to her credit. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later featured in Baaghi 3.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on 14th December, 2021. It was a big fat wedding where Ankita invited all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut also attended the wedding. The two reportedly started dating in 2018, after they crossed paths at a common friend’s party. In several interviews, Ankita has called Vicky her biggest support system. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group. In addition, his business is also spread across various domains including coal washeries, coal trading, real estate, education, logistics, power plant, real estate and diamonds.

Additionally, media reports are also speculating that names like Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar, Aishwarya Sharma will be gracing the Salman Khan hosted show. However, no official confirmation about the contestant names have surfaced as of now.

Bigg Boss will mark its seventeenth season when it premieres a couple of months from now. It is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV show Big Brother and first aired in 2006. Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for more than a decade.