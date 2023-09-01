Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande To YouTube Sourav Joshi, Expected Contestant List For Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss is now gearing up for its 17th season and fans of the hit reality show are eagerly waiting for the upcoming instalment. The show known for its controversies and dynamic mix of contestants has consistently captivated audiences, making it one of the most talked about shows on television. Now, ahead of the new season announcement, rumours are swirling about some celebrities being approached to participate in the show.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, among these rumoured celebrities are the talented actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon. Reports also suggest that popular YouTubers such as Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal could enter the show. The excitement grows further with the possibility of Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain being part of Bigg Boss 17.

Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bebika Dhurve, who gained fame through Bigg Boss OTT 2, confirmed that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, she mentioned that she would take some time before giving a final nod to join the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Mallika Singh, best known for her role in the TV series RadhaKrishn, revealed that she was offered a spot in the house but decided to decline the opportunity.

Furthermore, Elvish Yadav, who recently won the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, dropped a subtle hint that he might be considering participation in Bigg Boss 17. In his vlog, Elvish engaged with his fans, asking them whether he should take part in Bigg Boss 17 or not. He said, “The public will tell me what I should do if I get an offer for Bigg Boss 17. Do you want to see me inside the Bigg Boss house again, or would you prefer to see me in a different show?”

Meanwhile, the theme of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss could revolve around the concept of singles vs. couples. This year’s contestants list could potentially comprise four couples and five singles.

While an official announcement of the show’s premiere date is yet to be announced, rumours suggest that Bigg Biss 17 could go on air on October 20.

Bigg Boss 16 achieved remarkable success with an array of well-known celebrities including Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The season’s top 5 included Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakar and MC Stan. Ultimately, it was MC Stan who emerged as the winner of the show, while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.