Bigg Boss 17 Makers To Introduce New Format, Seek Celebrity Mentors For The Show

Bigg Boss, the reality show, is gearing up for its 17th season, and anticipation is building for its launch later this year. Speculations are rife that the upcoming season will be laden with surprising twists, aiming to once again captivate the audience’s attention. As per reports, the forthcoming season is set to reintroduce past contestants and partners. In addition to these developments, recent reports indicate that the show’s creators are contemplating modifications to the format for this particular season.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, while online speculation states that the producers intend to welcome seniors into the house, a source claims that every week, celebrity mentors will join the contestants rather than seniors. Back in Bigg Boss 14, the senior format was well received by the audience. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla were on the show to help the housemates. On similar lines, according to the source, these mentors will help the participants improve their game by advising them on the audience’s reaction, their image outside and inside the house, what’s working and what’s not working in their favour, who’s a true friend and who’s using them, and other strategies required in the competition.

Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss 17 is planning to pit real-life couples against singles. Four couples and five singles could make up this year’s participant list. Speculation is that actress Ankita Lokhande may join the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. Furthermore, other reports speculate that stars such as Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar, and Aishwarya Sharma would appear on the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, no official confirmation of the candidate lists has been announced yet.

Moreover, Elvish Yadav, who recently lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, hinted that he might join the new season in his vlog. Elvish asked his fans to suggest whether he should participate in Bigg Boss 17 or not. He said, “Public batayegi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg boss ke andar dubara? Ya mujhe kisi aur show me dekhna chahte ho? The public will tell me what I should do if I get an offer for Bigg Boss 17. Do you want to see me inside the Bigg Boss house again, or would you prefer to see me in a different show?)"

Bigg Boss is the Indian adaptation of the British television show Big Brother, which debuted in 2006. For more than a decade, Salman Khan has hosted Bigg Boss.