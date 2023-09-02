Bigg Boss 17: Sangita Ghosh To Be A Part Of Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner and the buzz surrounding the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is reaching a fever pitch. Bigg Boss has an incredible track record of drawing in viewers with its riveting drama, headline-making controversies, and sheer entertainment. Every new season brings together a fascinating array of contestants from all walks of life, promising an exhilarating journey filled. Now, the latest buzz suggests that popular actress Sangita Ghosh has been approached to join the upcoming season.

According to a report in Etimes TV, a source revealed, “The makers reached out to Sangita a few days ago. She is currently thinking about it and will decide soon. If all the pieces fall into place, you may very well see her as part of this year’s Bigg Boss." Previously, during an interview with the portal, Sangita Ghosh expressed her aspirations, mentioning that she would be open to taking up a new project, regardless of the location. “I hope to be offered something bigger and better," she added.

Sangita Ghosh’s speculated entry into the show has undoubtedly ignited excitement, but the rumour mill is buzzing with a slew of other potential contestants as well. Names making rounds include Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon. Furthermore, popular YouTubers Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal could also enter the show.

Reports also suggest that some former Bigg Boss contestants could return not as competitors but as mentors, offering guidance to the new batch of housemates. Names like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who enthralled viewers in Bigg Boss 15, might make a brief comeback for a week or two.

Notably, Bigg Boss 17’s theme of singles vs. couples is said to play a significant role in shaping the selection of contestants and adding an extra layer of drama to the show. An official announcement regarding the show’s premiere date is still pending and there are rumours circulating that Bigg Boss 17 might hit the screens on October 20.

For those unaware, Sangita Ghosh has been a prominent figure on the small screen, with notable roles in popular shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Bhram, Swarn Ghar, and Divya Drishti. Her last project, Swarn Ghar ended in November 2022.