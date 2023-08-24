Bigg Boss 17 To Have Twist, Ex Contestants And Partners Likely To Join Salman Khan’s Show; Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows, is now gearing up for its 17th season. Well, ahead of its announcement there are rumours that there will be surprise twists in the show which will surely captivate viewers once again. Reports suggest that the upcoming season will bring back ex-contestants and partners which will add more drama to the show. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss attracts a massive fan.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Puneesh Sharma, a Bigg Boss 11 contestant, recently broke up with his longtime partner Bandgee Kallra. He may enter the show. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fetched massive TRPs during Bigg Boss 15. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary met inside Bigg Boss house. Karishma Tanna is now married to Varun Bangera. The actress was a part of the eighth season. It would be interesting to see her on the show again. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are expected to give tough competition to the contestants. Another contestant on the list is Divya Aggarwal. She is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and she lifted the trophy as well. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were a part of season 14. Eijaz and Pavitra Punia may enter as a couple on the show. Sambhavana Seth, who was a part of Bigg Boss 2, could enter the house with Avinash Dwivedi. However, nothing has been officially announced.

ETimes report has stated that Bigg Boss 17 is going to pit real-life couples opposite singles. Four couples and five singles are likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as contestants this year.

Bigg Boss will mark its seventeenth season when it premieres next month. It is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV show Big Brother and first aired in 2006. Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for more than a decade.