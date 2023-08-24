Bigg Boss Fame Shiv Thakare Goes For Beach Cleaning Drive, Says 'Everyone Should Do This'

Shiv Thakare, who is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, recently embarked on a beach cleaning drive. The Bigg Boss 16 fame joined forces with fellow volunteers to clear the shoreline, according to a report by ETimes. He examined the items often discarded on the beach by the ocean waves and segregated them into distinct bins. Collaborating with fellow volunteers, he collected logs of wood that were thrown around.

Shiv Thakare expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers who joined him in this endeavour. Reflecting on his experience, Shiv recounted, “This clean-up drive group had invited me for this occasion and I was here for 20-25 mins and cleaned the beach with them. My urge to all is that people should at least spare some time to clean one small corner of the beach. Now, even I will also think twice before throwing something," quoted ETimes. Shiv Thakare had many questions for the volunteers, like how often they clean the beach each month and what things are commonly thrown there.

Shiv Thakare further encouraged his fans to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. He conveyed to others that we should take some responsibility and dispose of our waste in the government-installed dustbins. He also promised that he would make sure to spend at least 15 minutes whenever possible to come and clean the beach. Shiv Thakare revealed that he used to be someone who littered, but now the Bigg Boss 16 sensation realised his mistake. The Bigg Boss Marathi winner made a pledge to participate in beach cleaning activities during Ganesh Chaturthi and to raise awareness about this important cause.

During the cleanliness drive, he reminisced about his school days when he actively participated in similar projects. Recalling the old days, Shiv Thakare expressed, “This used to be our project in school and we used to do it diligently. Everyone should do this once a week to know what they are throwing, people should be a little critical of what they are eating and throwing here."

Shiv Thakare established himself in the television industry through reality shows. He participated in MTV Roadies Rising, and Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 last year. He finished as the first runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted show.