Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

After an intense 14-week journey, the highly anticipated fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has finally reached its thrilling conclusion. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss 5 saw Akhil Marar as the victor claiming the prestigious trophy. The announcement was made with a lot of excitement and suspense. Reneesha Rehman was crowned as the first runner-up, followed by Junaiz VP securing the position of the second runner-up and Sobha Viswanath winning the title of the third runner-up. Akhil Marar’s outstanding performance and determination earned him not only the prestigious title but also a special prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new car.

During the finale race, Shiju AR faced an early eviction, leaving the remaining contenders battling for the title. Among them, Sobha Viswanath, who consistently showcased her skills and talent throughout the season, secured a commendable fourth position.

Days before the finale, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 witnessed a dramatic moment when Nadira Mehrin decided to take an unexpected step. She decided to walk out of the show with the money box containing an impressive sum of Rs 7.75 Lakh.

The grand finale was a night to remember, packed with spectacular entertainment for the viewers. Evicted contestants showcased dance performances, later, the stage was taken over by former contestants Sooraj and Noby, who made the audience laugh with their comedy skits. The makers made sure the grand finale was an extravagant celebration.

Meanwhile, Akhil Marar proved himself to be one of the standout performers in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He captivated the audience with his humour, entertaining interactions and impressive gaming skills. As a result, he often found himself at the centre of attraction during the show. However, the journey wasn’t smooth for Marar, as his anger issues and ideologies drew criticism from both viewers and fellow contestants.

However, Marar’s support for his fellow inmates was genuinely appreciated. In the end, Akhil Marar emerged as the winner, despite his journey in the BB house being a mix of highs and lows.