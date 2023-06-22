CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Breaks Down Missing Her Kids, Says 'Agar Divorce Nahi Leti...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 13:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Aaliya Siddiqui talks about her children in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. (Photo: Twitter)

Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's divorce battle caught everyone's attention.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya Siddiqui is currently inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In a recent episode of the show, Aaliya broke down missing his children. She was seen crying and sitting alone when her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan noticed and asked if everything was fine.

Aaliya told Abhishek that she was missing her children. She talked at length about her son and mentioned how he does not share his problems with anyone else. Aaliya argued that if her son would be missing her, he would not tell anyone and rather fall sick.

“My young kid (son) is like me. He keeps everything inside him, if he’s missing me he will not share it with anyone. I am also like that I keep my problems inside me and do not share them with anyone. He does not talk, my daughter shares everything. He then falls sick, and gets unwell thinking about the problems. He will fall sick and that’s the time he needs me," she said as quoted by E-Times.

“If I would not have taken divorce, I would not have come here ever….never never. It is because of my career. I was taking a shower when the thought came to me. But it is very important in life to finish the job which you have taken up," Aaliya added.

Prior to entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya and Nawaz’s divorce battle caught everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. However, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress denied the charges and claimed that Aaliya only wanted money.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Aaliya talked about her identity being limited to Nawazuddin’s wife and shared that she wants to use Salman Khan’s show to introduce herself to the world. “After my marriage, I produced a film, independently, but people aren’t aware of it. It was my creativity and I shared it with a few intellectual people who appreciated me," she said.

