Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Opens Up About Getting Married Again; Says ‘Bharosa Uth Gaya Hai’

Aaliya Siddiqui, ex-wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, made headlines with her candid revelation on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She opened up about her thoughts on getting married again, and expressed that she has lost trust.

She was seen talking to Cyrus Broacha and said, “Nahi yaar. Iss janam me shaadi toh nahi karungi (No, in this life I am not getting married again.) There’s no trust in marriage anymore.” She further recalled how she met her former husband and also fell in love. “His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.”

In an exclusive chat with News18, she talked about her identity being limited to Nawazuddin’s wife, “Sachhai ki baat karu toh sachahi yehi hai ke main Nawazuddin ki wife hoon. Iske alawa, Aaliyah ko koi nehi janta tha. Aaliyah ek do bachhe ki maa hai jo nawazuddin tak hee seemit thi aur chaar doston tak (The truth is that I am Nawazuddin’s wife. Apart from that, nobody knew Aaliyah. At the most that she is a mother of two, limited to perhaps, just four friends). After my marriage, I produced a film, independently, but people aren’t aware of it. It was my creativity and I shared it with a few intellectual people who appreciated me.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya.