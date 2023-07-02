Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Slams Pooja Bhatt, Accuses Her Of Playing Victim Card | Exclusive

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. After walking out of Salman Khan’s show, Aaliya spoke about her journey in the reality show and also reacted to the allegations imposed by her ex-housemate Pooja Bhatt. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Aaliya admitted that she wasn’t expecting a mid-week eviction.

“I was not expecting to be eliminated so soon, of course, I felt bad but audiences have given me so much love and had a positive perception about me. I really appreciate that I had that support,” she told us.

During her stint in the reality show, Aaliya often talked about her separation from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Asked if she was able to share her side of the story through Bigg Boss OTT, she said in Hindi, “When I went in, right from the start, I was completely being myself. I presented myself as I am. Many people said, maybe I am quiet, I am alone and there are many things inside me, which they want to see, but what they wanted to see, I did not even know myself.”

She further added, “I want to talk especially about Pooja (Bhatt) ji. Unhi ke wajah se shayad main jail bhi gayi thi. Falaq ki wajah se, unki wajah se. Unhone kaha - ‘Aaliya ke andar bahut saare aise cheez hai jo woh chhupa ke rakhi hai’. Iski wajah se maine ek din jail mein bhi kaata. (Because of Pooja Bhatt, I even had to spend a day at the jail. She made statements that Aaliya has hidden so many things inside her, which are negative)."

Aaliya also stated, “When things went too far, that’s when I nominated her name. She should have understood at that point, that I’m not gonna stand by her.”

Prior to stepping inside the Bigg Boss house, Aaliya shared that she’d use the platform to create an identity of hers apart from being Nawazuddin’s wife. When asked if she could do that, she said, “I wanted to let people know my side of the story. Whatever wrong things have happened to me, irrespective of my past, I owned them. Even in the house, when I saw wrong things happening, I raised my voice. So, I am being completely me.”

When asked about her thoughts on how Pooja Bhatt called her out for playing the victim card, Aaliya clarified that she was never playing the victim card, in fact it was Pooja who was being one. “Mujhe jo cheez galat lag rahi hai, maine sabke saamne khulke bolna (I raised my voice when I felt something was wrote). Speaking of Pooja ji, the fact that she kept on saying that I am playing a victim card, the biggest point is, main Nawzuddin ki wife thi yaa hoon. Abhi takk toh hoon. Meri koi pehchaan nahi thi. Koi mujhe nahi janta tha. Sirf jaante the Nawaz ki wajah se, but everyone knew Pooja ji (I was Nawazuddin’s wife or rather still am, I had no other identity, no one knew me. Everyone knew me due to Nawaz but everyone knew Pooja)," she said.

“Back in the day, she was a star. She had no point to shout and say, that ‘I am Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter’. Why was she behaving like this? Isn’t she playing the victim card? She played the victim card, not me. I didn’t need to. I could have also said that I am Nawazuddin’s wife because I didn’t have any other identity but she was a superstar, she could have said, ‘Haan main Pooja Bhatt hoon’. She didn’t do that, so who is playing the victim card? Audience ko pata hai," she added.

When asked about the time when Pooja Bhatt stated that Aaliya brought a lot of negative energy in the house, she said, “Mujhe unke kehne se koi fark nahi padta, I don’t care what she says. The audience knew who was right, who was wrong, who was negative and who was positive."

Before we parted ways, Aaliya confessed she would be open to re-entering the Bigg Boss house. “If I go this time, I am not going to leave easily. Main ek galat cheez ko jitna bardaash karti aayi hoon aur jo audience ne mera support kiya hai, main ek fighter ki tarah deal karungi. (I was tolerating something that was wrong and yet the audience supported me. If I return, I will treat things like a fighter.) I’ll be mentally prepared this time,” she concluded.