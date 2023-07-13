CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia And Elvish Yadav Enter The House As Wild Card Contestants

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently got a 2-week extension.

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav were greeted enthusiastically by the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered in June and brought together renowned faces from the entertainment industry under one roof. As the competition went on, many of the contestants were eliminated, and the show was inching closer to its finale. But with the news that the show was getting an extension, rumours were rife that there would be wild card entries to spice up the game further. In the recent episode, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav joined the reality show as wild card entries.

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Wednesday, and they were excitedly welcomed by their fellow contestants.

Earlier, Aashika Bhatia had hinted that she is expected to join the show through a post on Instagram. “Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for some time. See you on the other side. Love Aashika Bhatia,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. This led to many of her followers speculating that she was joining Bigg Boss OTT 2. Soon, they started wishing for her success in the competition. Aashika is famous for her roles in various daily soaps and has also worked with Salman Khan in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Even Elvish Yadav, informed his fans about his participation through an Instagram Reels. In the clip, he said, “So ab time aa gaya hai ghar ka system change karne ka. So tumhara bhai.. main aa raha hu ghar ke andar ek ek ka system ko hang karne aur sabko bang karne. So see you guys there." Elvish is a popular Youtuber with a following of about 15 million on his channels.

While there was no elimination on Bigg Boss OTT 2 last week, Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show due to a family emergency. Also, Salman Khan announced on the weekend that this season has been extended by two weeks. The show’s creators initially predicted that it would air for six weeks after its launch on June 17. New episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 stream every night at 9 p.m. on JioCinema.

