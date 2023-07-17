Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia Breaks Down After Being Labelled 'Zero' By Housemates

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Weekend Ka Vaar took an unexpected turn, leaving everyone surprised. The episode started off with fun and laughter, thanks to special guests Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. However, things quickly changed when Aashika Bhatia had an emotional breakdown which prompted actress Pooja Bhatt to criticize the other contestants for their insensitive behaviour.

The episode featured a task where the contestants had to assign a ‘zero’ to someone they felt was not contributing enough to the game. Aashika found herself at the receiving end of three ‘zero’ votes, which left her feeling hurt and isolated. Her fellow housemates criticized her for appearing lost and disconnected from the house, which took a toll on her mental well-being.

In tears, Aashika expressed that she takes time to get along with people and can’t be as outspoken or blunt as some of the other contestants. Bharti Singh provided comfort and solace to Aashika, consoling her during her moment of vulnerability. For the last few days, Aashika has been targeted for being the least interactive person in the house, who was not bonded with anyone.

Among the housemates, Pooja Bhatt stood up for Aashika, criticizing the insensitive behaviour of the contestants. Pooja said, “Let’s show some humanity. The girl is already struggling with the harshness she has faced. I suggest that no one should nominate Aashika for the BB verse."

After the task concluded, Bharti and Krushna abstained from announcing any nominations for the week. Instead, they focused on providing support to Aashika during this challenging time. Pooja comforted Aashika in the living room as well. She said, “Aashika, you need to be strong in this house because not everyone will support you if they have to play the game and win.”

Overwhelmed with her emotions, Aashika broke down, stating, “I am deeply disturbed by what happened in the house today. Everyone is targeting me, but I can’t be fake. If I become fake, then I wouldn’t be true to myself or my mother. This is the real me, and I cannot change that."

As the drama continues to unfold in the Bigg Boss house, fans eagerly await the next episode to see how the dynamics between the contestants evolve and if there will be a change in the treatment of Aashika.