Bigg Boss OTT 2 Aashika Bhatia Elvish Yadav's Roast Video 'Body Shamed' Her

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav made their entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as the wildcard contestants, receiving a warm welcome from their fellow contestants. This came as an extension to the show, which had already brought together well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. According to a report by ETimes, as Bebika Dhurve started developing a connection with Aashika Bhatia, she inquired about her relationship with Elvish Yadav.

In a conversation with the new wildcard entry Aashika, Bebika questioned, “Since how many years have you known Elvish?" Responding to this, Aashika told, “I got to know him during lockdown. He had made a roast video on her." Curious about the video’s content, Bebika asked, and then Aashika exclaimed, “It was about body shaming me. But I ignored it as I was very happy in my skin," quoted ETimes.

During the ongoing chat, Bebika opened up about her story on body shaming stating, “Main toh bhar bhar ke body shame hui hu yahan (I have been body shamed numerous times). Have you seen Abhishek body shaming me?" Aashika takes Abhishek’s side and remarked that he does wait, but you often provoke him. On this, Bebika remained firm and said, “It was Pooja ma’am who made Abhishek understand. He has said such bad things about me."

After teasing Falaq, Jiya, and Avinash, Elvish Yadav joined Bebika and Aashika. Aashika then discussed her and Elvish’s experience of being blindfolded in the car before entering the Bigg Boss house. Further, Bebika reminded them about the previous roast on which Elvish said, “We both made videos on each other and the matter was closed. She was also going to file a police complaint against me," reported ETimes.

“You roasted everyone but you were brutal with me," Aashika said. Bebika chimed in, saying, why did Elvish engage in body-shaming Aashika? Such behaviour is not acceptable in today’s society. Abhishek did the same to her, and Pooja Bhatt reprimanded him. Elvish interjected and said that he had apologized to you, Aashika." “When did you apologise? In the videos I got, you never apologised to me," Aashika inquired. Elvish then clarified, “I had made a video specially for you to apologise. See you didn’t notice that but you saw the roast. Sorry for the fat shaming, not for the roast."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan revealed during the weekend that the current season has been extended by two weeks. Initially, the show's creators anticipated a six-week duration starting from its premiere on June 17.