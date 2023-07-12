Aashika Bhatia To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 As A Wild Card Contestant? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a hit among the audience ever since its premiere. The reality show has seen some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry competing against each other and this season is no different. Weeks after its launch, there are speculations that Aashika Bhatia may soon join the Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card entry. This comes after the actress shared a cryptic post hinting to her fans that she would soon join the show. Aashika’s social media presence has gained her a huge fanbase who are surprised and excited to see her in the program. Aashika is a popular face on Indian television and has also appeared in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Aashika Bhatia, shared a post on her Instagram handle that read, “Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side. Love Aashika Bhatia."

As soon as she shared the message, it triggered curiosity among her followers, who are eager to see her on Salman Khan’s show. One of them pointed out, “Here she says about the other side which means she is definitely, talking about Bigg Boss, where we can see her true self." Another fan expressed her excitement and wrote, “Bigg Boss OTT. Aashu best of luck." Reportedly, the actress faced some health issues, and since then, while the actress has not been working on any projects, she has established herself as a social media influencer.

Apart from Aashika Bhatia, rumours are rife that the popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be entering as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss OTT 2, there was no elimination last week, but Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show abruptly due to a family emergency. Much to the delight of its audience, the host, Salman Khan announced in the weekend episode that this season has got an extension by two weeks. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17, 2023. Initially, the show’s creators stated that it would run for six weeks. However, it has now been given a two-week extension. The new finale date is slated to be August 13. The show started with 13 contestants, and there are only 8 remaining in the game now. It streams on JioCinema with new episodes every day at 9 P.M.