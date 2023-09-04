Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan And Jiya Shankar's First Look Posters From Judaiyaan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar who shared a special bond inside the house are once again ready to set screens on fire. The much-awaited poster of their upcoming music video Judaiyaan has been released, leaving fans excited and eager for more.

Abhishek Malhan shared the poster of their song titled Judaiyaan. The poster for Judaiyaan captures the essence of their special connection. In the poster, Jiya warmly embraces Abhishek, radiating a contagious smile. Meanwhile, Abhishek gazes at Jiya with undeniable adoration. The caption accompanying the poster read, “The most heart-touching song of the year is dropping soon. Get ready for Judaiyaan. Stay tuned! Dropping Teaser of #Judaiyaan on 5th September at 11 a.m. exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

Judaiyaan is composed by Rajat Nagpal while Tanveer Evan sang and penned the song. The teaser of the song will be released on September 5th.

After the poster’s release, an outpouring of love and admiration from fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “King and queen for a reason," while another user wrote, “Gonna break all records." A fan simply exclaimed, “Abhiya," accompanied by a fire emoji. “Uff ye jodi," chimed in yet another user. Many fans shared their heartfelt best wishes for the dynamic duo.

Furthermore, Abhishek’s close friend and fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Manisha Rani, couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote, “Waah," accompanied by a starstruck emoji. Singer Tony Kakkar also wrote, “Can’t wait."

Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Elvish Yadav was the winner of the show. Jiya Shankar’s stint on the show was cut short before the Grand Finale, but her presence left a lasting impact. Judaiyaan marks Abhishek and Jiya’s first project together after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is known for her vlogs on YouTube and has a massive fan following across social media platforms. Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar is a popular TV actress who has graced the screen with her roles in popular television shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini. She was last seen in the film Ved with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.