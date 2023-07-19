Is Abhishek Malhan's Brother Nischay Malhan Entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 House?

Bigg Boss OTT has become a hot topic of discussion among fans and audiences alike. With its intense drama and raw portrayal of celebrity participants, the show has managed to capture the attention of viewers. Amidst all the buzz, contestant Abhishek Malhan’s brother has made it clear that he won’t be joining the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house anytime soon. Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, recently opened up about participating in the show in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

When asked about the possibility of joining his brother Abhishek in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Nischay said, “If I had the chance, I wouldn’t go in Bigg Boss. I even told Abhishek that this is a show where you live with strangers, and everything is getting monitored. Sometimes, situations may arise during tasks where people might see a side of you that they don’t know, and it may not even be your true self. You can become a person you are not. I don’t want to show people that I am not. So, I was clear in my mind that I don’t want to go.”

On being asked if he would consider entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the family week to meet Abhishek, Nischay mentioned that he needs to ‘think about it’. Initially, he had planned to send their mother instead. Nischay explained that he had created roast videos about certain individuals, and if he were to enter the house, he would have to confront them and reveal his content. Recognizing the potential hypocrisy that could arise from this situation, he felt it was better to avoid such a scenario altogether.

Furthermore, Nishchay Malhan expressed his admiration for Manisha Rani and praised her remarkable personality and unique qualities. He specifically mentioned his fondness for her sweet Bhojpuri accent, highlighting her genuineness and straightforwardness. Nishchay wholeheartedly supports the trending hashtag #abhisha, which celebrates the beautiful friendship between Manisha and Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, delighting the audience with his entertaining presence. As the competition intensifies and alliances are formed, viewers eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama and the eventual winner of this highly popular reality show.