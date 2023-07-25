Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav Raise Concerns Over Aashika Bhatia's Unwarranted Fights

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and intense competition, captivating viewers across the nation. With each passing week, the contestants face tougher challenges, leading to their true personalities coming to the forefront. Among the housemates, Aashika Bhatia, a wild card contestant, has been at the centre of attention lately due to her confrontations with fellow contestant Jad Hadid.

In a recent clip shared by Voot on social media, Aashika was seen engaged in a conversation with fellow housemates Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav in the dining area. During the discussion, Aashika expressed her frustration towards Jad Hadid, saying, “I have given a lot of respect, considering him as a guest, but now wait and watch." This remark prompted confusion from Elvish Yadav, who asked, “Who is the guest?"

Reacting to Aashika’s behaviour, Abhishek Malhan took Elvish to the Garden area, leaving Manisha and Aashika to have a girls’ talk. Both Abhishek and Elvish spoke about Aashika’s behaviour and her unnecessary conflicts, with Abhishek questioning, “What is the point of her fighting with Jad?" Elvish, in response, says, “Everyone here belongs to a good family and is adjusting, so why can’t she?" They further discussed the importance of adjusting when living with ten people in a confined space and how they personally never make an issue when they don’t get their share of food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Aashika’s recent altercation with Jad arose from her belief that he had an issue with their group eating more eggs than they were allotted. She confronted Jad about it, asserting that she eats eggs according to her allocation and he should not interfere in her food choices.

Abhishek, taking Aashika’s side, tried to explain this situation to Jad, which led to a brief argument between the two. Abhishek emphasized that they don’t monitor what others eat and prefer to share food with everyone. However, Jad advised caution and reminded them that the food is meant for the entire house, and everyone should be considerate of one another.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, there was a double elimination, with two strong contenders bidding farewell to the house. The bottom three nominations consisted of Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naaz, and Jad Hadid. Unfortunately, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz were the ones who got evicted from the show. As the competition intensifies and emotions run high, it remains to be seen how Aashika will handle her behaviour and conflicts with fellow contestants moving forward in the Bigg Boss OTT house.