Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Is The New Captain And Housemates Can't Digest It

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is captivating its audience with non-stop entertainment. Right from the grand premiere, the show has been on a roller-coaster ride. In the latest episode, numerous dramatic events unfolded, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. From Jad Hadid’s sudden dismissal from captaincy duty to Falaq Naazz’s emotional outburst during the task and the surprising crowning of Abhishek Malhan as the new captain, the show delivered many twists and turns. Audiences were left hooked to their TV screens, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Currently, BB housemates are split into two groups, Team Black and Team White. Team Black consists of Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. On the other hand, Team White comprises Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

In a recent episode, the teams were given a daring task to challenge each other. During the task, Akanksha dared Falaq to consume five onions. Falaq bravely took on the challenge but unfortunately started feeling unwell and couldn’t complete it. Despite this, she managed to eat three onions before seeking medical attention.

Later, viewers witnessed Falaq Naazz breaking down and hugging Jad Hadid, while he apologised for her condition. Falaq expressed her feelings, mentioning that they were evil and the task was meant for fun, nothing more. Jad comforted her and explained that he had not expected the task to have such an impact on her well-being. Falaq then reassured Jad that she would stand strong despite the challenges.

As the episode progressed, Jad was elected as the new captain of the house, but Abhishek Malhan was not happy with this decision. Later, Bigg Boss called Abhishek into the confession room and assigned him a secret task. If he completes the task, he would immediately become the new captain of the house.

Abhishek was instructed to secretly observe and note down 10 rule breaks in the house. He had to report these mistakes without getting noticed by the other contestants. Despite being given a day, Abhishek managed to record seven mistakes within a few hours. As a result, he was announced as the new captain, and Bigg Boss immediately fired Jad from the captaincy duties.

In an earlier part of the episode, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani, who were best friends in the first week, are now rivals in the house. During the episode, while the two contestants were cooking, Manisha instructed Bebika to lower the gas flame as she noticed the food was burning. However, Bebika refused to listen and instead made fun of Manisha’s accent, which deeply hurt Manisha. She emotionally expressed that she has better manners than Bebika.

Unfortunately, during the incident, Bebika burns her hand and expresses her frustration by saying, “Haath jala hai mera, main muu jalau ab? Chodungi nahi isko abhi. (My hand is burnt, should I burn her face? I will not leave her)." The argument further escalates as Manisha overhears this remark and confronts Bebika. Pooja Bhatt intervenes, criticizing Bebika’s harsh comments and advising against derogatory remarks.