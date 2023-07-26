Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Do We Look Good Together?' Asks Abhishek Malhan After Bebika Says He And Jiya Should Date

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken the nation by storm, captivating viewers with its high-octane drama and intriguing twists. Amidst all the chaos, the brewing connection between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan has become a hot topic of discussion. Fans are eagerly watching as the duo affectionately named #AbhiYa subtly nurtures their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode.

In a recent clip shared by Voot on Instagram, the chemistry between Jiya and Abhishek was evident when Jiya playfully fed him apples with her own hand. Their friend, Bebika Dhurve, jokingly dubbed them as #AbhiJiya, but Abhishek corrected her, suggesting it should be #AbhiYa.

The banter continued, with Bebika playfully expressing her desire to see Abhishek and Jiya dating outside the Bigg Boss house. To this Abhishek playfully mentions that he appreciates people who are upfront about their relationships. While Jiya assured him that she was clear about her relationships.

As they continued to gaze affectionately at each other, Bebika playfully remarked, “Who knows, maybe you both will get to be in movies together." Abhishek, intrigued by her comment, asked, “Do we look good together?" To which Bebika replied with a smile, “You look good to me."

Bebika also praised Jiya for always supporting Abhishek and confessed that she had attempted to influence Jiya against him, but her efforts failed. Amidst the playful exchanges, Abhishek and Jiya revealed that they had been silently working on nurturing their relationship.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan’s close friend in the house, Manisha Rani, suggested that he should consider falling in love with Jiya Shankar if he feels comfortable with her.

Bebika Dhurve has often voiced her opinion that Jiya and Abhishek make a great couple, while others have noticed Jiya’s possessiveness towards Abhishek. During one instance, when Abhishek praised Aahika Bhatia’s perfume in the presence of Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz. After Aashika left, Jiya said she doesn’t think Aashika is the right fit for Abhishek and that someone smart and intelligent would be a better match for him.

While the nature of their relationship remains uncertain, it is evident that Jiya and Abhishek share a strong bond.

As the popular television actress and the charismatic social media influencer continue to spend time together, viewers are excited to see how their friendship unfolds in the coming episodes. Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, and with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s evolving relationship, the excitement is at an all-time high.