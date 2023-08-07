Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Points Fingers At Elvish Yadav For Doing Negative PR

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been keeping fans hooked to their screens. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers witnessed the double eviction of Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, leaving just a week before the grand finale. However, the drama didn’t end there. Close friends Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav faced their first significant disagreement on the show. Abhishek accused Elvish of engaging in negative PR against him outside the show, leading to an emotional response from the latter. He reassured Abhishek that he would never engage in such behaviour towards him.

According to a report by ETimes, it all began when Abhishek Malhan expressed feeling like the “villain" of the show. He informed Elvish that he had heard from someone that his team was engaged in negative PR against him, and he suspected that Elvish might have been aware of it. Elvish Yadav was taken aback by this revelation and provided his perspective. Elvish said that he had always been transparent about their friendship and had no intention of betraying those he cared about.

Abhishek said, “I got to know from someone that you and your team are doing negative PR against me outside. However, I want to see things from my eyes before I believe it.” Responding to this, Elvish questioned, “You have been with me from the start, do you think I can do something like this?”

Later that evening, Elvish Yadav engaged in a conversation about the matter with Jiya Shankar. He confided that he had never felt such emotional distress on the show before. With teary eyes, Elvish expressed, “I didn’t feel this bad in the show until now. How can he think that I’m capable of something so low? It’s very hurtful.” Reacting to this, Jiya Shankar comforted him and suggested that he address the issue directly with Abhishek. Elvish agreed with Jiya’s suggestion.

Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani were nominated for potential elimination this week. An unexpected twist resulted in both Jad and Avinash being evicted in a surprising double elimination. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan has already secured a spot in the finale. The other contestants progressing to the finale comprise Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is scheduled to take place next week on August 14.