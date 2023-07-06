Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Bashes Salman Khan, Accuses Him of 'Changing Minds of Contestants'

Akanksha Puri recently walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Days after her eviction, Akanksha has now accused the host of the show Salman Khan of being too harsh with her. Salman had accused Akanksha of spreading false narratives on the show.

In a recent interview, Akanksha Puri talked about Salman Khan at length and accused him of being rude to her. “I remember Salman sir had said-fake alert. The way he had said it, the tone of his voice, I had never heard him in such a way before. He started bashing me. He made such a deal out of it and rudely told me so many things-magarmach k aansu hai (these are crocodile’s tears). Expressing my emotions was such a big crime that I was put in jail for 3 days,” she told Hindustan Times.

Akanksha further accused Salman of setting narratives in the show and urged him to let the audience decide what they like or not. “And what narratives? You have set a narrative since I went to the stage. You said I am picture perfect, confident, but raw, people don’t like such people. You served words like false narrative and all on a platter to the housemates about me and these words kept circulating. If you are saying the public is in power then let them decide. Why are you setting the narrative," she said.

Akanksha qestioned Salman for telling Jad ‘This angle is not being liked by the public. Your Manisha angle was better’ and accused him of ‘changing minds’ in the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, while Akanksha was in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, her 30-second lip kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid grabbed everyone’s attention and triggered a row on social media. Later, even Salman Khan schooled Akanksha and said, “Jab iss show se nikaloge, toh jitni marzi aap log ye karlo. Ye show hai personalities ka aur aap dono ne apni real personalities dikha di. Ye scripted nahi hai. Toh ye aap dono ne jo kia hai ye aap dono ne apni marzi se Kiya hai. Toh Jad ko ek aisa cassanova, India aaya hai, all the women are hugging and everyone is there. Ye aake kiss karta hai sabko and everyone is okay with that."